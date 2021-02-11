Estás leyendo: Un niño de 11 años muere tras caerle encima un trozo de fachada en Vitoria

Como consecuencia del impacto, el niño ha sufrido lesiones de gravedad y ha sido trasladado en ambulancia al Hospital de Txagorritxu, donde se ha confirmado su fallecimiento.

Imagen del hospital de Txagorritxu en Vitoria.
Imagen del hospital de Txagorritxu en Vitoria. EFE

Un niño de 11 años ha muerto este jueves en Vitoria como consecuencia de las heridas que ha sufrido al caerle encima una loseta situada en un murete de un adosado de la calle La Baranda, en el barrio de Lakua-Arriaga. Tras el impacto, el niño ha sufrido lesiones de gravedad, por las que ha sido trasladado en ambulancia al Hospital de Txagorritxu. Allí los sanitarios han tratado de reanimarle, pero finalmente se ha confirmado su fallecimiento, según han informado fuentes del Departamento de Seguridad.

El suceso ha ocurrido sobre las 9.15 horas cuando al parecer el menor se ha encaramado al muro y la loseta de hormigón, que remataba una columna del vallado, se le ha venido encima y ha caído sobre su pecho, provocándole una parada cardiorrespiratoria, según han relatado fuentes de la investigación.

Al lugar del suceso se han trasladado efectivos de los Bomberos de Vitoria para inspeccionar la zona y determinar si la columna presentaba algún fallo estructural, aunque fuentes del Ayuntamiento de la ciudad han informado de que esta posibilidad finalmente se ha descartado.

Tras conocerse el trágico suceso el alcalde, Gorka Urtaran, se ha mostrado "profundamente consternado" por la muerte del niño. "Mucha tristeza y dolor. Besarkada haundi bat familiarentzat (un fuerte abrazo para la familia)", ha escrito en las redes sociales.

