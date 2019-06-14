Los cuerpos sin vida de dos personas, hallados en el interior de una vivienda incendiada de Córdoba y que presentaban heridas por arma blanca, pertenecen a un hombre y una mujer de mediana edad.
El incendio en la vivienda, ubicada en la calle Espejo Blanca de la capital cordobesa, en la zona de Valdeolleros, dificulta las labores de la investigación, han añadido las mismas fuentes.
El incendio comenzó poco antes de las 11.00 horas en una vivienda de la zona de Valdeolleros. Los servicios de emergencias han confirmado del hallazgo de los dos cuerpos y se están investigando las circunstancias del suceso.
Por su parte, fuentes cercanas al caso han explicado que los cadáveres presentaban heridas de arma blanca y los agentes científicos y judiciales siguen trabajando en el lugar de los hechos para aclarar lo sucedido
(Habrá ampliación)
