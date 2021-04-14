Las víctimas de Angrois llevan ante los tribunales al Ministerio de Transportes y a la CIAF por "falta de independencia" 

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA
La plataforma de víctimas del siniestro del tren Alvia, que ocurrió en Angrois (Santiago) hace casi ocho años, llevan este jueves ante los tribunales al Ministerio de Transportes y a la comisión de investigación de accidentes ferroviarios (CIAF), por "falta de independencia".
En concreto, presentarán una demanda este jueves en el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid, motivo por el cual han convocado una concentración a sus puertas de 11,30 a 12,30 horas.
Los afectados harán entrega de la demanda en la sala de lo contencioso-administrativo de este tribunal, que es el que resulta competente según consta en la resolución del ministerio que dijo 'no' a su reclamación de cese de los miembros de la CIAF.
El pasado mes de marzo fue cuando la asociación recibió esta resolución del Ministerio de Transportes, que desestimó formalmente la petición de renovación de parte de los miembros de la citada comisión, que, para la plataforma, "a día de hoy no goza de independencia".
A su vez, la CIAF desestimó, por silencio negativo, llevar a cabo una nueva investigación tutelada por la Agencia Ferroviaria Europea (ERA).
Cierre de la instrucción
La semana pasada trascendió la confirmación, ya definitiva, del cierre de la investigación del juzgado de instrucción número 3 de Santiago por parte de la Audiencia Provincial de A Coruña.
De este modo, los dos imputados, el maquinista y el exjefe de seguridad en la circulación de Adif, irán a juicio para determinar si son responsables de 80 supuestos delitos de homicidio y 144 de lesiones por imprudencia profesional grave.
