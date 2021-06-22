madridActualizado:
El drama de los desalojos hipotecarios en España se cobró el pasado viernes una nueva vida. Un hombre de 48 año de Puerto del Rosario, en Fuerteventura, se quitó la vida tras sufrir el desahucio del piso en el que vivía como inquilino, según informan medios locales.
Es el segundo caso de suicidio por desahucio en el país en una semana. El pasado lunes otro hombre se suicidó en su domicilio de Barcelona cuando iba a ser desahuciado.
El hombre vivía en un piso de alquiler y llevaba meses sin pagar la renta, por lo que el propietario había presentado una demanda de desahucio. Aunque el juzgado que llevaba el caso le facilitó abogado de oficio y acceso a los servicios sociales, finalmente, el juzgado consideró que no podía detener el desahucio porque las causas alegadas en el informe de servicios sociales "no son las que regula el real decreto como vulnerabilidad que permita la suspensión del lanzamiento".
Para la PAH, el suicidio del vecino del barrio de Sants , cuando una comisión judicial acudía a su casa a desahuciarlo, "se podía haber evitado" si el juez encargado hubiese hecho una lectura garantista de las leyes.
"La responsabilidad está repartida entre la administración y los jueces", ha indicado, y lo que faltan son "políticas valientes" del Gobierno para hacer frente a la grave situación que viven muchas familias, en riesgo de perder sus casas.
El suicidio de este vecino ha desatado un cruce de reproches entre el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona y las entidades sociales contra el Gobierno y los jueces, y de estos contra los servicios sociales municipales.
Para intentar que esta grave consecuencia no vuelva a pasar más, la PAH y el Sindicato de Inquilinos reclaman una ley de vivienda que "garantice este derecho básico y haga frente a la actual situación" de sufrimiento que causan los desahucios.
