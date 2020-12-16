El Supremo confirma la prisión permanente revisable para Ana Julia Quezada por asesinar al niño Gabriel

madridActualizado:
El Tribunal Supremo ha confirmado la condena a prisión permanente revisable impuesta a Ana Julia Quezada por el asesinato con alevosía del niño Gabriel Cruz, de ocho años, cometido en febrero de 2018 en una finca de Rodalquilar (Almería).
La Sala de lo Penal del alto tribunal avala el criterio de la Audiencia de Almería y del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucía y ratifica el máximo castigo penal para Quezada en una sentencia donde desestima los recursos interpuestos tanto por la defensa de la acusada como por la acusación particular.
Consideran los magistrados que la valoración jurídica que llevó al tribunal a imponer prisión permanente es válida y estuvo suficientemente fundamentada y estima que el veredicto que dictó el jurado estaba motivado.
(Habrá ampliación)
