madrid
El Tribunal Supremo ha dejado abierta la puerta a investigar el robo de bebés en España en una sentencia en la que considera no probada la detención ilegal en el caso de Inés Madrigal y el doctor Eduardo Vela –ya fallecido–, aunque confirma el delito de falsedad y la ilegalidad de aquella adopción de 1969.
La sentencia, hecha pública este jueves, no se pronuncia sobre la prescripción de los delitos que determinó la Audiencia de Madrid, y que recurrieron tanto la Fiscalía como la acusación particular, porque el acusado ha fallecido y ello hace inviable una petición de condena.
Rechaza así especular sobre una cuestión con finalidad puramente teórica y, menos, dice, para incidir en otros procesos sin dar audiencia a las personas afectadas por ellos. "Es un sinsentido en una resolución jurisdiccional elucubrar sobre la prescripción de un delito inexistente o inacreditado que se atribuye a un fallecido", recalca el alto tribunal.
