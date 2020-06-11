Estás leyendo: El Supremo considera no probada la detención ilegal del bebé Inés Madrigal pero condena al doctor Vela por falsedad

Bebés robados El Supremo considera no probada la detención ilegal del bebé Inés Madrigal pero condena al doctor Vela por falsedad

El tribunal confirma el delito de falsedad y la ilegalidad de aquella adopción de 1969 y deja abierta la puerta a investigar el robo de bebés en España.

Concentración en la entrada de la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid que juzgó al doctor Eduardo Vela en la trama de los bebés robados durante el franquismo. (EFE)

El Tribunal Supremo ha dejado abierta la puerta a investigar el robo de bebés en España en una sentencia en la que considera no probada la detención ilegal en el caso de Inés Madrigal y el doctor Eduardo Velaya fallecido–, aunque confirma el delito de falsedad y la ilegalidad de aquella adopción de 1969.

La sentencia, hecha pública este jueves, no se pronuncia sobre la prescripción de los delitos que determinó la Audiencia de Madrid, y que recurrieron tanto la Fiscalía como la acusación particular, porque el acusado ha fallecido y ello hace inviable una petición de condena.

Rechaza así especular sobre una cuestión con finalidad puramente teórica y, menos, dice, para incidir en otros procesos sin dar audiencia a las personas afectadas por ellos. "Es un sinsentido en una resolución jurisdiccional elucubrar sobre la prescripción de un delito inexistente o inacreditado que se atribuye a un fallecido", recalca el alto tribunal.

