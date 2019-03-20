La directora general de Relaciones con la Administración de Justicia, Esmeralda Rasillo López, ha informado este martes a representantes de 18 asociaciones de bebés robados su intención de "abrir vías de diálogo con la Conferencia Episcopal Española para conseguir acceso a los libros y registros eclesiásticos" a fin de localizar a personas que hayan podido sufrir un supuesto de sustracción de menores al nacer.
Según informa el departamento que dirige Dolores Delgado, en la reunión ha anunciado asimismo que Justicia prepara la contratación de un grupo de expertos archiveros que traten de localizar y analizar los archivos históricos donde pudieran encontrarse documentos relevantes para hallar la verdadera identidad de personas afectadas por este delito.
En la reunión, la directora general insistió a las asociaciones en la necesidad de que sus asociados incluyan sus perfiles genéticos (ADN) en la base de datos del Instituto Nacional de Toxicología y Ciencias Forenses para facilitar un mayor número de cruces genéticos e incrementar las posibilidades de hallar compatibilidades que permitan el reencuentro de familiares biológicos.
Conforme recuerda Justicia, quienes sospechen haber sufrido un caso de bebés robados tienen a su disposición el Servicio de Información a Afectados por la Posible Sustracción de Recién Nacidos y pueden acudir a cualquiera de las 27 oficinas de asistencia a las víctimas que el ministerio gestiona en España y que tienen un protocolo de orientación jurídica y atención psicológica para estos casos.
Desde 2013, el Servicio de Información a Afectados por la Posible Sustracción de Recién Nacidos ha incoado 876 expedientes sobre bebés robados, de los que solo en once casos ha sido posible el reencuentro entre familiares biológicos.
