El Comité Electoral del PSOE acordó este miércoles que Pedro Sánchez abrirá la campaña electoral la noche del 11 de abril en la localidad sevillana de Dos Hermanas, y que cerrará la misma en Valencia, acompañado del president de la Generalitat, Ximo Puig, que también tiene elecciones autonómicas.
El PSOE siempre ha acudido a Dos Hermanas en campaña electoral, celebrando en esta localidad uno de los actos más potentes, generalmente en el velódromo de esta población, donde han llegado a reunir hasta 25.000 personas.
En esta ocasión, según ha informado Servimedita, todavía está por decidir si el mitin será en el velódromo de esta ciudad sevillana, ya que se trata de un día laborable y los actos de apertura suelen hacerse por la noche.
Sánchez siempre ha tenido un vínculo muy especial con Dos Hermanas, y fue allí donde en 2016 y antes unas tres mil personas, confirmó su candidatura a las primarias a la Secretaría General del PSOE.
El PSOE, además, está diseñando una campaña con una presencia constante de Pedro Sánchez, que se multiplicará por toda la geografía española celebrando más de un acto al día.
Por otra parte, el portavoz del Comité Electoral del PSOE, Felipe Sicilia, anunció este miércoles que el partido, en su página web, creará una herramienta para contestar a todas las noticias falsas que se produzcan contra su partido durante la campaña electoral.
Sicilia dijo que, a través de esta herramienta, contestará a todas "las mentiras" que se viertan contra los socialistas o los datos falsos que se utilicen por parte de las otras formaciones políticas.
Para ello, habrá un grupo de expertos dando respuesta a cada tema y aportando los datos reales y explicaciones a los acusaciones falsas o la manipulación que se hagan de dicho datos.
