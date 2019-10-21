Público
Fallece el doctor Eduardo Vela, la única persona juzgada por el robo de bebés

De 86 años, el ginecólogo fue juzgado el pasado año y declarado responsable del robo de una bebé en 1969 en la clínica San Ramón de Madrid, pero fue absuelto por haber prescrito el delito.

El doctor Vela, en el juicio por el caso de los bebés robados. / Europa Press

El doctor Eduardo Vela, de 86 años, que fue considerado culpable del robo de Inés Madrigal, una recién nacida en una clínica madrileña en 1969, pero que fue absuelto por haber prescrito el delito, falleció este pasado domingo, según han indicado fuentes jurídicas a la agencia Efe.

El ginecólogo Vela fue juzgado el pasado año y declarado responsable del robo de una bebé en 1969 en la clínica San Ramón de Madrid, que fue entregada a otra mujer, en el primer caso de robo de bebés que se enjuiciaba en España pero fue absuelto al prescribir el delito.

Los restos mortales han sido trasladados este lunes al tanatorio de San Isidro de Madrid, donde estarán hasta las cinco de la mañana de este martes, según han confirmado a Efe fuentes del camposanto.

Vela negó su participación en el caso del robo de Inés Madrigal en la clínica que él dirigía, y que entregara niños en adopción.

Un juicio que se esperaba con expectación y que la defensa del acusado no consiguió que se aplazara a pesar de haber alegado una enfermedad degenerativa de su defendido, ya que un análisis forense determinó que Vela estaba capacitado para comparecer.

Pese a que el doctor Vela, para quien el fiscal pedía 11 años de cárcel por el robo de Inés Madrigal, reconoció durante la fase de instrucción su firma en los documentos de registro de la bebé.

