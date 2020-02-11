Estás leyendo: El fuerte oleaje daña 18 metros de un paseo marítimo en Getxo

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Temporal Ciara El fuerte oleaje daña 18 metros de un paseo marítimo en Getxo

La localidad permanece en alerta naranja por la situación del mar.

Varios trabajadores del servicio de limpieza de Getxo retiran los restos del paseo golpeado por el temporal./ Ayuntamiento de Getxo
Varios trabajadores del servicio de limpieza de Getxo retiran los restos del paseo golpeado por el temporal./ Ayuntamiento de Getxo

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

getxo

público

El fuerte oleaje que en la madrugada de este martes ha azotado el litoral cantábrico ha provocado daños en "18 metros" del muro del paseo marítimo de Getxo, según ha informado el Ayuntamiento de la localidad bizkaina. Los servicios de limpieza ya se encuentran en el lugar para proceder a retirar la arena y los restos arrastrados por la fuerza del mar. 

El consistorio getxotarra mantiene activo el Plan municipal de Protección Civil en situación 0. La localidad vasca atravesará alertas naranjas por el oleaje de 17:00 a 20:00 de la tarde de hoy y para mañana miércoles de 05:00 a 09:00.

Se trata el enésimo caso en el que construcciones frente al mar reciben daños cuando llega un temporal. El debate está servido y hay voces como la del alcalde de Bellreguard Álex Ruiz, localidad que deberá gastar más de medio millón de euros en reparar su paseo marítimo, que piden "devolver a la naturaleza lo que es suyo y no desperdiciar millonadas que son cíclicamente tragadas por el mar"

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú