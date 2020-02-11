getxo
El fuerte oleaje que en la madrugada de este martes ha azotado el litoral cantábrico ha provocado daños en "18 metros" del muro del paseo marítimo de Getxo, según ha informado el Ayuntamiento de la localidad bizkaina. Los servicios de limpieza ya se encuentran en el lugar para proceder a retirar la arena y los restos arrastrados por la fuerza del mar.
El consistorio getxotarra mantiene activo el Plan municipal de Protección Civil en situación 0. La localidad vasca atravesará alertas naranjas por el oleaje de 17:00 a 20:00 de la tarde de hoy y para mañana miércoles de 05:00 a 09:00.
Se trata el enésimo caso en el que construcciones frente al mar reciben daños cuando llega un temporal. El debate está servido y hay voces como la del alcalde de Bellreguard Álex Ruiz, localidad que deberá gastar más de medio millón de euros en reparar su paseo marítimo, que piden "devolver a la naturaleza lo que es suyo y no desperdiciar millonadas que son cíclicamente tragadas por el mar"
Limpio el paseo de la playa de Ereaga. Precaución ante la alerta naranja de la tarde #Getxo #GetxoBiziEzazu https://t.co/SQbW0sm77B pic.twitter.com/z7nETM0eWn— Getxoko Udala (@GetxoUdala) February 11, 2020
