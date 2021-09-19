Otro terremoto de 4,2 sacude La Palma

santa cruz de tenerifeActualizado:
El sistema de análisis automático del Instituto Volcanológico de Canarias (Involcan), la Red Sísmica Canaria, ha detectado este domingo un terremoto en La Palma de 4.2 en la escala de Ritcher. Se trata de la máxima magnitud observada, de momento, desde que, hace una semana, se iniciara este nuevo enjambre sísmico en la zona del volcán Cumbre Vieja.
A través de sus redes sociales, Involcan ha detallado que el terremoto con magnitud 4.2 ha sucedido a las 11:16, hora canaria.
Desde las 01.00 horas del viernes 10 de septiembre hasta las 10.00 horas del domingo la Red Sísmica Canaria del Involcan ha podido detectar más de 25.000 terremotos en la isla de La Palma, de los que ha sido posible localizar más de 1.450 temblores.
Según el diario canario, Canarias7, el Instituto Geográfico Nacional ha registrado sólo a lo largo de esta madrugada, al menos, 70 movimientos sísmicos en la isla. Además, ha detallado, que, debido al aumento de la actividad sísmica, se ha producido "una deformación superficial 15 cm".
En los últimos cuatro años, en volcán Cumbre Vieja ha experimentado 10 enjambres sísmicos, si incluimos los tres que han sucedido este año (1 en 2017, 1 en 2018, 5 en 2020 y 3 en 2021), aunque los enjambres, en esta ocasión, son más superficiales que los de años anteriores, cuando la profundidad oscilaba entre los 20 y los 30 kilómetros.
Este último enjambre sísmico representa un cambio significativo en la actividad del volcán canario que está relacionado con un proceso de intrusión magmática debajo de la isla de La Palma.
Desde Involcan, recuerdan que no se puede descartar que la actividad sísmica se intensifique en los próximos días, dependiendo de la evolución de la actividad.
