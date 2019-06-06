Público
Multas Tirar una colilla al suelo puede costar hasta 300 euros en Australia

La nueva normativa pretende ser la solución al incremento de suciedad en el país, especialmente en su capital, donde se ha tenido que afrontar un gasto cercano a los dos millones de euros por culpa de la suciedad.

Casi un tercio de los enfermos de cáncer contraen la enfermedad por causa del tabaco. Foto archivo EFE

Imagen de archivo | EFE

Australia ha decidido tomar medidas sobre las leyes que afectan a las basuras. Por ello, a partir de ahora, todos aquellos ciudadanos que ensucien las calles tendrán que hacer frente a costosas multas. Un ejemplo: los más de 300 euros para aquellos que decidan tirar una colilla al suelo

Una medida que, según adelanta eldiario Canberra Times,  pretende ser la solución al incremento de suciedad en el país, especialmente en su capital, donde se ha tenido que afrontar un gasto cercano a los dos millones de euros por culpa de la suciedad. 

Desde el medio, aseguran que las sanciones entrarán en vigor de manera inmediata para dar solución urgente al problema. Una nueva modificación en el código penal que permitirá que, a partir de ahora, las autoridades puedan emplear las cámaras de vídeo vigilancia para controlar el correcto funcionamiento de la normativa.

