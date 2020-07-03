Madrid
Todas las autovías de salida de Madrid registraban, a partir de las 14 horas, varios kilómetros de atascos de vehículos que salían de la capital, aunque muchos se extendían hasta otras vías como la M-40 o la M-506, según Dirección de Tráfico (DGT).
Pasadas las 15 horas ya había retenciones en la A-2 sentido Barcelona, concretamente entre los kilómetros 15 y 20, en Torrejón de Ardoz, y entre los 26 y 29 dirección Madrid a causa de un accidente. En cuanto a la A-6 se registraban atascos entre los kilómetros 8 y 13, en Las Rozas. En la A-1 se ha registrado circulación irregular entre los kilómetros 27 y 30, sentido Burgos, y entre los kilómetros 45 y 47 por un accidente.
Ya había congestiones de coches entre los kilómetros 14 y 17 de la A-3 una hora antes, a la altura de Rivas-Vaciamadrid. En la A-4, sentido Andalucía, había retenciones entre los kilómetros 14 y 20 por un pequeño accidente en Pinto. Por su parte, en la A-5, dirección Badajoz, se han producido atascos entre los kilómetros 22 y 26 a la altura de Navalcarnero.
Por otra parte, en la M-40 se registraba circulación irregular entre los kilómetros 25 y 27 en Madrid sentido A-2; y entre los kilómetros 10 y 12 y 20 y 23 sentido A-4. También se producían congestiones entre los kilómetros 18 y 20 de la M-506, sentido Villaviciosa por un corte en ese punto de la vía provocado por una calzada en mal estado y unas obras.
