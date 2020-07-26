Estás leyendo: Detenido por conducir 25 kilómetros en sentido contrario por la autopista

Detenido por conducir 25 kilómetros en sentido contrario por la autopista

Según ha informado este domingo la Guardia Civil, se trata de un hombre de 50 años que posiblemente conducía tras haber tomado alcohol, al que se imputa un delito contra la seguridad vial.

La Guardia Civil ha detenido al conductor que el pasado martes circuló 25 kilómetros en sentido contrario por la AP-49 entre las localidades onubenses de Chucena y Rociana, y cuya actitud temeraria puso en peligro a numerosos conductores que tuvieron que apartarse para evitar accidentes.

En la madrugada del pasado 21 de julio varios conductores llamaron al 112 tras ver en la autopista AP-49, que conecta Sevilla con Portugal, un vehículo que circulaba en sentido contrario y que obligó a los usuarios que circulaban correctamente a realizar maniobras evasivas para evitar un accidente.

Testigos presenciales describieron la situación como de auténtico pánico y de angustia, temiendo por sus vidas, hasta el punto de tener que detener sus vehículos por sufrir crisis de ansiedad, detalla la Guardia Civil.

Los agentes solicitaron las imágenes de las cámaras de la DGT y constataron cómo un vehículo circulaba en sentido Portugal por los carriles destinados al sentido Sevilla, y además de forma temeraria: por el carril más próximo a la mediana y con la luz larga activada, lo que deslumbraba a los otros conductores.

Así recorrió temerariamente hasta 25 kilómetros entre las localidades de Chucena y Rociana del Condado, ambas en la provincia de Huelva.

La actuación ha sido llevada a cabo por agentes del Grupo de Investigación y Análisis del Subsector de Tráfico de la Guardia Civil de Huelva, que detuvieron al conductor y le pusieron a disposición de los juzgados de La Palma del Condado.

