Los Mossos d'Esquadra han desarrollado este martes por la mañana una operación para desmantelar dos narcopisos detectados en el distrito del Eixample, los primeros en los que han intervenido fuera del distrito de Ciutat Vella. Dos hombres han sido detenidos en dicha operación.
Según han informado los Mossos, se trata de dos pisos ocupados que los delincuentes habían convertido en puntos de venta de drogas.
Según informa Efe, los detenidos han salido esposados de un inmueble situado en el número 11 de la calle Villarroel y han sido introducidos por los agentes en un vehículo de la Policía de la Generalitat.
Fuentes próximas a la investigación han señalado a los medios que se trataría de narcotraficantes que habrían dejado Ciutat Vella después de la presión policial en este distrito contra los narcopisos, y que culminó el 29 de octubre en la operación Bacar, en la que se registraron y clausuraron una treintena de estos puntos de venta de droga y se detuvo a 58 personas.
Posteriormente, el pasado 1 de noviembre se activó el dispositivo Ubiq, para incrementar la presencia policial uniformada en las calles de Ciutat Vella, especialmente en las zonas más sensibles y conflictivas, lo que al parecer ha llevado a algunos traficantes de drogas a abandonar este distrito y a ocupar pisos en zonas cercanas, como el Eixample.
