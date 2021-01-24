Trasladan a los pacientes del hospital de campaña de La Fe por el viento

ValÈncia
La Conselleria de Sanidad ha decidido trasladar a los pacientes que se encontraban ingresados en el hospital de campaña anexo al Hospital La Fe de Valencia por las fuertes rachas de viento que se están produciendo en la ciudad durante las últimas horas.
Fuentes de la Conselleria de Sanidad han señalado que la decisión se ha adoptado por una cuestión de confort de los pacientes y no porque exista riesgo en las instalaciones habilitadas para aliviar la presión hospitalaria.
En un comunicado posterior, Sanidad ha informado de que un total de 20 pacientes del hospital de campaña han sido reubicados a lo largo del día en la antigua escuela de enfermería para aumentar su confortabilidad, debido a las fuertes rachas de viento que han azotado la zona donde se encuentra ubicado el hospital de campaña.
El traslado se ha hecho para aumentar las condiciones de confort, han asegurado desde Sanidad, que han añadido que cuando los fuertes vientos, los pacientes volverán al hospital de campaña, ya que no presenta ningún desperfecto, aunque se realizará una revisión detallada.
Según la secretaria autonómica de Eficiencia y Tecnología Sanitaria, Concha Andrés, "el traslado se ha realizado por prudencia y tiene carácter preventivo y temporal".
Los hospitales de campaña de Castellón y Alicante, ubicados en una zona más protegida contra el viento, siguen operando con normalidad.
La Comunitat Valenciana está este domingo en alerta naranja por fuertes vientos en el interior de la provincia de Valencia, con rachas de hasta 100 kilómetros por hora, y amarilla en la provincia de Castellón y el interior de Alicante, donde oscilarán entre los 70 y los 90 km/h.
