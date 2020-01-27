madridActualizado:
El partido conservador de Justicia y Desarrollo (AKP) del presidente Recep Tayyip Erdogan debatirá a finales de enero una ley que permite otorgar impunidad a los violadores si se casan con su víctima.
Esta proposición, que ya fue tratada por primera vez en 16 de enero, permitiría suspender las sentencias de los hombres acusados por delitos sexuales infantiles si las dos partes contraen matrimonio y la diferencia de edad entre ellas es menor a 10 años, informa el diario The Guardian.
Activistas por derechos de las mujeres y partidos de la oposición se han levantado en contra de este proyecto que pretende legalizar la violación.
No es la primera vez que el país propone que los hombres acusados de abusar sexualmente de jóvenes menores de 18 años puedan evitar ir a prisión. Hace cuatro años se rechazó un proyecto de ley similar tras la indignación despertada dentro y fuera del país.
Desde el grupo activista We Will Stop Femicide creen que el Gobierno intenta silenciar esta creciente epidemia de violencia machista en el país. La plataforma estima que 2.600 mujeres han sido asesinadas en la última década, después de que las autoridades dejaran de contabilizar a las víctimas mortales de 2009.
Una lacra que continúa en Oriente Medio
Pese a que la movilización colectiva de las mujeres ha conseguido abolir artículos similares en Túnez, Jordania y Líbano en 2017, la impunidad del violador sigue siendo un derecho en muchos países.
Las cláusulas de "Cásate con tu violador" se encuentran en la legislación sobre consentimiento sexual de más de una docena de países en Oriente Medio, según el informe anual de la ONU Progreso de las Mujeres del Mundo.
