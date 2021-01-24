Estás leyendo: País Valencià limita más las reuniones y cierra las ciudades de más de 50.000 habitantes los fines de semana y festivos

Público
Público

Última hora País Valencià País Valencià limita más las reuniones y cierra las ciudades de más de 50.000 habitantes los fines de semana y festivos

La limitación de las reuniones será a los convivientes en el espacio privado y de dos personas, que pueden ser de dos núcleos de convivencia distintos, en el espacio público.

Ximo Puig
Ximo Puig, presidente de la Comunitat Valenciana. EFE

VALÈNCIA

Actualizado:

EUROPA PRESS

El president de la Generalitat valenciana, Ximo Puig, ha anunciado este domingo la adopción de nuevas medidas ante la evolución de la pandemia, entre las que se encuentra la limitación de las reuniones a los convivientes en el espacio privado, y a dos personas de dos núcleos de convivencia distintos en el espacio público, y el confinamiento perimetral municipal de las ciudades de más de 50.000 habitantes durante los fines de semana y festivos.

Así lo ha indicado Puig tras un encuentro celebrado este domingo con la consellera de Sanidad, Ana Barceló, la subsecretaria, Mònica Almiñana, y la secretaria autonómica de Salud Pública y del Sistema Sanitario Público, Isaura Navarro.

Estas nuevas medidas entrarán en vigor este lunes, 25 de enero, desde su publicación en el Diari Oficial de la Generalitat Valenciana (DOGV), y se extenderán hasta el 15 de febrero.

En primer lugar, se establece la limitación las reuniones a los convivientes en el espacio privado y a dos personas que pueden ser de dos núcleos de convivencia distintos en el espacio público.

Asimismo, se prorroga el confinamiento perimetral autonómico y se decreta el municipal de las ciudades de más de 50.000 habitantes durante los fines de semana y festivos. Estas son València, Alicante, Elx, Castelló, Torrevieja, Torrent, Orihuela, Gandia, Paterna, Benidorm, Sagunt, Alcoi, Sant Vicent del Raspeig, Elda-Petrer y Vila-real. Estas medidas quedarán reflejadas en un decreto del President de la Generalitat.

Además, Ximo Puig se ha referido a la evolución de la campaña de vacunación y a la necesidad de "priorizar en la inmunización" a personas en mayor situación de vulnerabilidad.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público