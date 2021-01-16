BARCELONAActualizado:
Decenas de personas, convocadas por distintas entidades del distrito de Ciutat Vella de Barcelona, han abucheado este sábado a militantes de Vox que habían instalado una carpa informativa en el barrio de la Barceloneta, al lado del Passeig Marítim
Al lugar de los hechos se han desplazado diversas unidades de los Mossos d'Esquadra, y los agentes se han situado dibujando un perímetro alrededor de la carpa del partido de extrema derecha y han alejado a los manifestantes de esa zona.
Entre otras consignas, los concentrados han lanzando proclamas como "el barrio se defiende", mientras que Vox Barcelona, en su cuenta de Twitter, ha escrito: "Somos esperanza. No nos intimidan. Vamos a recuperar Cataluña, sometida a la tiranía y al totalitarismo de la mafia separatista y el consenso progre".
Según han denunciado algunos vecinos, los Mossos les han "encapsulado" en el carrer de Baluard durante largo tiempo. Entre los manifestantes se encontraba Gala Pin, exconcejal de Ciutat Vella en el Ajuntament de Barcelona.
