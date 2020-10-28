Estás leyendo: Autorizan la primera vacuna española contra la covid-19 para realizar un ensayo clínico internacional

Inicialmente diseñada contra la tuberculosis, se prevé eficaz también contra otras infecciones víricas como el coronavirus, por lo que ha recibido la aprobación de la Administración Nacional de Medicamentos, Alimentos y Tecnología Médica (ANMAT) de Argentina.

Una enfermera pone una vacuna. — EFELUIS TEJIDO/Archivo / EFE

La vacuna RUTI contra la covid-19, desarrollada por un investigador del Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol y fabricada por la farmacéutica Archivel Farma, es la primera española en recibir la autorización para realizar un ensayo clínico internacional, que se llevará a cabo en Argentina.

Tal como ha informado la compañía, la vacuna, inicialmente diseñada contra la tuberculosis, se prevé eficaz también contra otras infecciones víricas como el coronavirus, por lo que ha recibido la aprobación de la Administración Nacional de Medicamentos, Alimentos y Tecnología Médica (ANMAT) de Argentina para realizar un ensayo clínico.

Se trata de un estudio de doble-ciego con placebo, de nueve meses de duración, para evaluar la eficacia de la vacuna RUTI en la prevención de la infección y la disminución de la mortalidad por SARS-CoV-2 en el personal sanitario. 

