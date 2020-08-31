madridActualizado:
La Policía Nacional investiga un posible crimen machista en la ciudad de València tras haber encontrado el cuerpo de una mujer con signos de violencia en el maletero de un coche en el barrio de Patraix, no descartan ninguna hipótesis en relación con la autoría del crimen
Una amiga de la víctima denunció el pasado 29 de agosto a la Policía Nacional que la mujer estaba desaparecida desde el pasado 24, según fuentes consultadas por Europa Press. En esa misma noche, los agentes localizaron su cuerpo, con evidentes signos de violencia, en el maletero de su propio coche, aparcado en un descampado de la calle Pablo Meléndez de València.
Varios medios de comunicación publican este lunes que la víctima es una mujer de 33 años, de origen uruguayo pero con nacionalidad española, y que la investigación policial se centra en averiguar el paradero de su compañero sentimental, desaparecido también desde hace días, y que es el posible sospechoso de la muerte de la mujer.
016: Teléfono de atención a las víctimas de malos tratos. La llamada es gratuita y no deja rastro en la factura telefónica
