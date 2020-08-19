Madrid
Los trabajos de búsqueda de Joaquín Beltrán, desaparecido en el derrumbe del vertedero de Zaldibar, van a continuar en la zona donde se han localizado los de su compañero Alberto Sololuce durante unos 15 días más, ha anunciado el Gobierno Vasco.
Esta mañana se ha reunido la dirección de obra de las actuaciones en el vertedero, presidida por el consejero vasco de Medio Ambiente, Iñaki Arriola.
"Seguimos buscando, quedan 2.500 metros cúbicos en la zona donde apareció Alberto, con un espesor de 1,5 metros de residuos. Va a haber que hacer una búsqueda muy minuciosa que nos va llevar unas dos semanas", ha descrito la viceconsejera Elena Moreno.
El cuerpo de Sololuce apareció junto a restos de la báscula, pero más abajo del emplazamiento original de ésta.
Si no se localiza a Joaquín Beltrán en esta zona, la búsqueda seguiría ladera arriba, hasta la zona donde originalmente estaba la báscula, lo que supone unos treinta-cuarenta metros por encima del punto actual. Esto, ha descrito, la viceconsejera, complicaría los trabajos: "Supone trabajar sobre un talud y sacar casi 350.000 metros cúbicos, para poder llegar con seguridad a la zona de la báscula".
Llevaría unos tres o cuatro meses limpiar y examinar toda la zona, unos trabajos que la viceconsejera ha garantizado que seguirán hasta el final.
