Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Cambio climático Ecologistas contra el cambio climático cortan las calles en la Semana de la Moda de Londres

Extinction Rebellion boicotea un desfile de Victoria Beckham en los alrededores del museo museo Tate Britain.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Protesta del grupo ecologista Extinction Rebellion durante la Semana de la Moda de Londres. / @EXTINCTIONR

Protesta del grupo ecologista Extinction Rebellion durante la Semana de la Moda de Londres. / @EXTINCTIONR

El grupo ecologista Extinction Rebellion alteró hoy un desfile de Victoria Beckham en Londres, en el marco de la Semana de la Moda, al cortar el tráfico de una calle a fin de exigir a esta industria más atención al cambio climático. Varios miembros del grupo portaron un amplio cartel verde que decía "rebelde por la vida" y lo desplegaron en la calle donde está el museo Tate Britain, donde había un desfile de Beckham, mientras que hubo también protestas en otras zonas de Londres, como Aldwych y Temple, donde los manifestantes formaron bloques humanos.

Extinction Rebellion informó de que han pedido al Consejo Británico de la Moda (BFC, en inglés) que declare una "emergencia" climática y haga más en favor de este problema global.


El grupo afirmó que el pasado martes se reunió con representantes del BFC para pedirle que utilizara su influencia para transformar el mundo de la moda en una "fuerza" a favor de un cambio cultural para frenar el exceso del consumo pues representa una "amenaza existencial" ante el cambio climático. "Tenemos que conseguir que líderes y creadores culturales asuman la responsabilidad", declaró Clare Farrell, diseñadora y una de las fundadoras de Extinction Rebellion.


Farrell indicó que la industria de la moda tiene influencia a nivel global y es una "importante fuente de la devastación ecológica", ya que el consumo de ropa se ha duplicado en los últimos 15 años pero la cantidad de veces que las prendas son usadas por los consumidores ha disminuido un 36%. "No hay señales de que esto disminuya y eventos como los de la Semana de la Moda de Londres contribuyen y animan a este crecimiento que no es sostenible", agregó.

En la London Fashion Week no se han mostrado pieles de animales en ninguno de los desfiles, como parte de la iniciativa Positive Fashion (Moda Positiva) del BFC. Esta es una plataforma diseñada para "celebrar las buenas prácticas de la industria y alentar decisiones dirigidas a crear más cambios positivos", según el BFC. 

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad