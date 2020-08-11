Estás leyendo: El Gobierno confirma el asesinato machista de una mujer de 44 años en Cádiz

Violencia de género El Gobierno confirma el asesinato machista de una mujer de 44 años en Cádiz

Es la víctima mortal número 27 de la violencia de género este año, la sexta en Andalucía y la 1.060 desde que empezó a registrarse la estadística en 2003.

Vista de la manifestación del 8M en Sevilla. EFE/Julio Muñoz
Vista de la manifestación del 8M en Sevilla. EFE/Julio Muñoz

Madrid

Agencias

La Delegación del Gobierno contra la Violencia de Género ha confirmado este martes la naturaleza machista del asesinato de una mujer de 44 años en La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz).

La víctima ya había interpuesto varias denuncias contra el presunto agresor pero no existía una orden de alejamiento. El hombre, de 42 años, era la pareja sentimental de la fallecida. 

La Policía Local de esa localidad gaditana encontró el cadáver el pasado sábado junto a los jardines municipales Saccone, donde la víctima pernoctaba de manera habitual.

Las primeras indagaciones determinaron que se trataba de una muerte violenta, ya que la víctima había fallecido debido a una hemorragia interna derivada de un fuerte traumatismo en el costado y presentaba además múltiples hematomas por todo el cuerpo.

Víctima 27 de la violencia machista de 2020

Se trata de la víctima mortal número 27 de la violencia de género en lo que va de 2020 y la 1.060 desde que empezó a registrarse la estadística en 2003; la sexta víctima en Andalucía.

La infancia también se ve afectada por estos crímenes: tres niños han sido asesinados en casos de violencia de género contra su madre este año y doce niños han quedado huérfanos por esos crímenes machistas y otros dos casos siguen en investigación.

