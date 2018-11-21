Público
Violencia de género "Para que sea culpable de intentar matarme ¿tiene que matarme?"

C.A .denunció a su expareja por homicidio en grado de tentativa. 15 meses después él esta ya en la calle. El mismo tribunal que condenó a La Manada por abuso sexual y no por violación, reconoce en los hechos probados que se trata de un caso de Homicidio en grado de tentativa pero lo condena a 10 meses de prisión. 

Manifestación feminista en protesta por la sentencia de La Manada en el centro de Madrid. BALLESTEROS / EFE

C.A está desolada. Su expareja, a la que denunció por homicido en grado de tentativa está en la calle en libertad tras pasar 15 meses de prisión provisional. De hecho ese tiempo es superior al que la Audiencia Provincial de Navarra acabó finalmente condenándolo: 10 meses de cárcel.

