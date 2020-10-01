Estás leyendo: Uno de cada cinco niños ha estado expuesto a situaciones de violencia machista contra su madre

El 77% ha sido víctima de la violencia directa de su padre o de la pareja o expareja de su madre.

El Congreso se compromete con el Gobierno para una ley contra la violencia infantil. / Europa Press
Uno de cada cinco niños ha estado expuesto a situaciones de violencia machista contra su madre. / Europa Press / Archivo

Uno de cada cinco menores españoles, el 19,3%, ha estado expuesto en repetidas ocasiones a situaciones de violencia de género contra su madre y, de ellos, el 77% ha sido víctima de la violencia directa de su padre o de la pareja o expareja de su madre.

Son datos del estudio "Menores y Violencia de Género", elaborado por la Delegación del Gobierno contra la Violencia de Género a partir de entrevistas a 10.465 menores de 14 a 18 años y 3.045 docentes.

El 14,3% de los chicos indica tener conocimiento de situaciones en las que su madre ha padecido violencia psicológica en su relación de pareja, en forma de insultos, ridiculizaciones y miedo; un 8,5% relata situaciones de control abusivo contra su progenitora; y el 7,7% ha sido testigo de agresiones físicas.

"La exposición de los menores a la violencia de género contra su madre es más frecuente de lo que suele suponerse" y constituye una forma específica de maltrato infantil, alerta el estudio.

