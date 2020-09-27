Una jueza decreta que un niño de seis años acuda a visitar a su padre a la cárcel, condenado por violencia machista

Actualizado:
La jueza de Violencia sobre la Mujer de Torrent ha decretado que un menor de seis años viaje cada dos semanas a Teruel para visitar a su padre, condenado a siete años de cárcel por violencia de género contra la madre del joven.
La resolución es provisional, pero tal y como apunta el medio Levante EMV, el menor deberá ser entregado a su abuelo paterno en la comisaría de Policía Local de Paterna, desde dónde tendrán diez horas para ir a Teruel, hacer la visita y devolver al menor.
La Justicia dio la razón al padre en una resolución que solicitaba establecer un régimen de visitas. La madre recurrió la medida alegando riesgos en la salud del menor, que tendría que recorrer 300 kilómetros con una persona de 60 y exponerse al coronavirus en diferentes espacios públicos. La madre considera que a su hijo "se le está tratando como un objeto", según ha podido saber el rotativo valenciano.
El padre, ahora preso, fue denunciado por su entonces mujer en 2014, año en el que nació su hijo. En la denuncia constaba que el agresor "pateó la barriga estando embaraza", según ha recogido Levante EMV.
