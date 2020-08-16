Estás leyendo: Detenido un hombre en Sagunt por agredir a su novia y romperle las muñecas

Violencia machista Detenido un hombre en Sagunt por agredir a su novia y romperle las muñecas

El hombre se negó a auxiliarla. Ha pasado a disposición judicial, que ha decretado una orden de alejamiento y no comunicación con la víctima.

VALÈNCIA

público / europa press

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido en Sagunt (València) a un hombre de 55 años como presunto autor de un delito de malos tratos tras supuestamente propinar un fuerte empujón a su pareja y tirarla al suelo, fracturarle ambas muñecas y negarse a auxiliarla.

Las investigaciones se iniciaron cuando los policías tuvieron conocimiento que una mujer había sufrido la fractura de ambas muñecas y un esguince cervical como consecuencia de una agresión sufrida a manos de su pareja, según ha informado la Policía Nacional en un comunicado.

Los agentes averiguaron que sobre las ocho de la mañana una pareja había iniciado una fuerte discusión en su domicilio de Sagunt y durante la misma el hombre propinó un fuerte empujón a la mujer.

El empujón le provocó un esguince cervical y la fractura de ambas muñecas. Además, al parecer el hombre se negó a auxiliarla. Finalmente, la víctima pudo ponerse en contacto con su hija, que la trasladó al hospital para ser asistida de las lesiones sufridas.

Los agentes localizaron al sospechoso en su domicilio y, tras una serie de comprobaciones, lo detuvieron como presunto autor de un delito de malos tratos. El detenido, sin antecedentes policiales, ha pasado a disposición judicial, que ha decretado una orden de alejamiento y no comunicación con la víctima.

Teléfono 016 para las víctimas de violencia de género

El teléfono de atención a víctimas de violencia de género es gratuito y no deja rastro en la factura telefónica.

