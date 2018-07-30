Agentes de la Unidad de Policía Adscrita a la Junta de Andalucía han detenido a un hombre de 26 años por presuntos abusos sexuales y un delito contra la salud pública en relación con tres menores de edad en la provincia de Málaga. El detenido fue puesto a disposición de la autoridad judicial, que decretó su ingreso prisión sin fianza.
La operación se inició el pasado 4 de junio cuando agentes del Área de Medio Ambiente de la Unidad Adscrita de la Policía Nacional a la Junta localizaron en el interior de un vehículo a un varón de 26 años en compañía de una menor de 13 años en el entorno del pantano Conde del Guadalhorce.
A raíz de esta primera intervención, el Área de Protección del Menor de la Unidad de Policía Adscrita a la Junta se hizo cargo de las actuaciones y comprobó que el detenido había mantenido relaciones con al menos otras dos menores de 14 y 16 años, según han informado desde la Delegación del Gobierno de la Junta en Málaga en un comunicado.
Las investigaciones realizadas por los agentes han determinado que el presunto autor ha estado manteniendo relaciones sexuales plenas con tres menores de entre 13 y 16 años, habiendo grabado dichos encuentros, e igualmente se ha constatado que, supuestamente, suministraba drogas y dinero a las presuntas víctimas.
Las actuaciones fueron trasladadas a la Autoridad Judicial, que asumió la coordinación de la investigación que desembocó en la detención de este hombre de 26 años.
Tras la detención, los agentes llevaron a cabo el registro de la vivienda del detenido, en el que se incautaron de teléfonos móviles y soportes de memoria informáticos para su posterior análisis pericial en busca de las imágenes y vídeos de carácter sexual a los que aluden las presuntas víctimas, una labor que se realiza en colaboración con el Grupo de Delitos Tecnológicos y la Brigada Provincial de Policía Científica de Málaga
