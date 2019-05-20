Público
Violencia machista La mujer apuñalada por su expareja en Granada continúa en la UCI 

La víctima, ingresada el pasado jueves en el Hospital General Virgen de las Nieves con múltiples puñaladas en el abdomen y el cuello, continúa en la unidad de cuidados aunque los médicos ya no temen por su vida.

Hospital General Virgen de las Nieves. | Google Maps

La mujer de 32 años que resultó herida de gravedad el pasado jueves en Granada tras ser apuñalada presuntamente por su expareja, un hombre de 36 años que ya se encuentra en prisión provisional, continúa en la UCI del Hospital Virgen de las Nieves de la ciudad andaluza, aunque evoluciona bien.

Fuentes sanitarias informaron este domingo de que el estado de la mujer continúa siendo de gravedad, aunque los médicos ya no temen por su vida, salvo complicaciones derivadas de las múltiples puñaladas que recibió en el abdomen y el cuello.

