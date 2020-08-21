madridActualizado:
La Consejería de Salud y Familias de la Junta de Andalucía ha informado este viernes del fallecimiento de un mujer de 85 años que estaba ingresada en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) del Hospital Universitario Virgen del Rocío de Sevilla afectada por el brote del virus de fiebre del Nilo, surgido en el área de Coria del Río y La Puebla del Río.
Con esta muerte, son dos los fallecimientos que ha causado el brote hasta el momento, puesto que ayer se confirmaba la muerte de un anciano de 77 años, vecino de La Puebla y que también se hallaba ingresado en UCI.
El último balance arroja un total de casos asociados entre probables y confirmados de 38, siendo 25 las muestras positivas a fiebre del Nilo y 6 el número de casos confirmados. En cuanto a las hospitalizaciones, hay 23 personas ingresadas, de las cuales siete permanecen en UCI.
