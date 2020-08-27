madrid
Los sindicatos CCOO, UGT, STEM y CGT, la Federación de la Comunidad de Madrid de Asociaciones de Padres y Madres del Alumnado FAPA Francisco Giner de los Ríos, el Frente de Estudiantes, asociaciones vecinales y la Marea Verde han convocado una manifestación virtual este jueves, de 18 a 19 horas, por una "vuelta al cole segura" y "presencial".
La movilización virtual de cara al inicio del curso escolar 2020/21 en la Comunidad de Madrid se desarrollará en las redes sociales con los hashtag #VueltaAlColeSegura y #ColePresencial.
Los sindicatos han retrasado la convocatoria de huelga de profesorado anunciada al 22 y 23 de septiembre
CCOO, UGT, CGT y STEM han retrasado la convocatoria de huelga de profesorado anunciada al 22 y 23 de septiembre si la Comunidad de Madrid "no pone en marcha todo lo que ha prometido" en su estrategia para el inicio del curso escolar 2020/21.
También se reclama el aumento de las plantillas, recursos para hacer frente a la brecha digital, más personal de limpieza y que todos los centros cuenten con personal de enfermería, entre otras medidas.
