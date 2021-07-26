Yusra Mardini, la refugiada olímpica que salvó a 17 personas de morir ahogadas

madridActualizado:
Yusra Mardini debutó en los Juegos Olímpicos en Río 2016, su bandera no es la de su país ni su himno. Este año vuelve a las Olimpiadas de Tokio, compitiendo bajo el nombre del Equipo Olímpico de Refugiados, y la natación, su pasión desde los cuatro años, ha salvado a 17 personas de morir ahogadas en el Egeo.
Yusra Mardini tuvo que huir de Siria a los 18 años junto a su hermana Sarah en un bote para siete personas, pero ocupada por 20. La embarcación debía llegar a los 45 minutos a Grecia, pero cuando solo llevaba un cuarto hora el motor se paró en medio del mar. El bote comenzó a hundirse en las aguas y Mardini saltó junto a su hermana, ambas nadadoras, y otro hombre para empujar la barca durante tres horas y media hasta las costas de Lesbos.
Ambas hermanas llegaron con síntomas de hipotermia y exhaustas, pero lograron salvar la vida a 18 personas. Sin embargo, el viaje de Yusra y Sarah no terminó ahí, tuvieron que continuar su travesía por siete países diferentes hasta encontrar asilo en Alemania, donde residen actualmente.
La nadadora olímpica no solo quiere ganar la medalla como todos sus compañeros, sino que lucha por visibilizar a todos los refugiados, más de 80 millones de personas según ACNUR. En 2017 escribió una carta donde desplegaba ante los ojos del resto no solo su viaje, también lo que supone ser una refugiada. Mardini explicaba: "Es lo que todos nosotros somos, esa población que crece sin un país. Ésta es mi llamada para que todos estemos ahora, juntos, bajo el nombre que compartimos: refugiado. Soy Yusra. Soy refugiada y estoy orgullosa de defender la paz, la decencia y la dignidad de todos los que huyen de la violencia."
