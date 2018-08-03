Diario Público
Esperanza Aguirre se cuela en un cómic de Marvel conduciendo un coche

Estás leyendo un comic de la editorial estadounidense Marvel, en concreto el número 10 de Hulka, y, de repente, algo te llama la atención en ese personaje que conduce en coche: sí es Esperanza Aguirre. O una gemela suya. Es lo que le ha pasado Reverend Dust (@AnderLuque), un tuitero que tras su sorpresa lo ha contado en la red social. En la viñeta, Aguirre aparece al volante de un coche que resulta dañado. Dentro del vehículo aparece un sobre en el que se ve parcialmente el nombre de un remitente: "From: Mr. Barc", en un claro guiño al extesorero del PP, Luis Bárcenas. Porteriormente la 'clon' de Aguirre sale del coche gritando: "¡Te voy a a meter una demanda que te vas a enterar, so @#$%!".

El autor del cómic es el dibujante barcelonés Julian López, que ha trabajado para Marvel y DC Comics dibujando a personajes tan míticos como Batman, Hulk o Wonder Woman. El propio López ha retuiteado a varios de los usuarios que han comentado el curioso cameo.

No es la primera aparición de un famoso español en un comic internacional. El murciano Dani Acuña ya coló a los periodistas Francisco Marhuenda (como "Frank Marhuender") y Cristina Pardo (como Christine Brown) en 'El Capitán América'.

