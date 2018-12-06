Diario Público
No, la mayoría de asesinatos machistas no son cometidos por extranjeros: el bulo difundido por el líder de Vox

Hay quienes parecen aferrarse esperanzados a la idea de que una mentira repetida mil veces se convierte en verdad. En los últimos días, el líder del partido ultraderechista Vox ha tratado de inocular la idea de que la violencia de género es culpa de los extranjeros. Incluso ha llegado a decir en varias entrevistas (El Norte de Castilla, Intereconomía, EsRadio, El programa de Ana Rosa… ) que la mayor parte de las agresiones y asesinatos por violencia machista son a manos de extranjeros y que este dato se oculta.

Pero lo cierto es que ambas afirmaciones son falsas: ni la mayor parte de los asesinatos han sido cometidos por extranjeros ni este dato se oculta: es más, cualquier ciudadano puede comprobarlo. Así lo han denunciado desde la plataforma Newtral.

Desde esta plataforma han comprobado que "según los datos oficiales, cerca del 70% de los asesinatos por violencia de género de los últimos cinco años fueron cometidos por hombres nacidos en España".

Con datos publicados por el Ministerio de la Presidencia, Relaciones con las Cortes e Igualdad, puede verse que en 2017 el 66,7% de los asesinatos fueron cometidos por españoles; en 2016, el 65,3% también fueron cometidos por españoles, en 2015 el 73,3%, etc.

Respecto a 2018, Newtral ha comprobado que, aunque no se conocen los datos definitivos, en los dos primeros trimestres se condenaron a 6.398 hombres españoles y a 2.424 extranjeros por delitos relacionados con la violencia de género. Además estos datos también evidencian que la distribución de las órdenes de protección han recaído en más hombres españoles que extranjeros.

