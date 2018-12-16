Caras a cuadros de los cargos del PP José Manuel García-Margallo, Xabier García Albiol y Manuel Pimentel al escuchar un discurso del líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, en el que criticaba con dureza al Partido Popular. Un discurso en el que llega a calificarles de "inútiles". Es uno de los momentos dejados por el Salvados de Jordi Évole, emitido este domingo en La Sexta.
Un programa, en el que, sin embargo, los tres políticos conservadores hicieron una vez más piruetas dialécticas para evitar calificar a Vox de extrema derecha. Ante esta pregunta, obtiene respuestas como: "Estamos en una época diferente en la que las viejas etiquetas no existen" o "Es una derecha nacionalista con ese aroma de populismo". Évole reunió a los tres en su programa para conocer su opinión ante la situación del Partido Popular tras su pérdida de votos en las elecciones andaluzas.
Durante el programa, el conductor de Salvados les informa de que varias mujeres del PP han rechazado acudir al programa tras haber afirmado que irían.
Otros momentos del Salvados de este domingo:
https://www.lasexta.com/programas/salvados/mejores-momentos/es-una-derecha-nacionalista-con-ese-aroma-de-populismo-y-otros-argumentos-del-pp-para-evitar-calificar-a-vox-de-extrema-derecha-video_201812165c16b6a40cf25f8620b5d189.html
