Derechos Animales Reverte genera una polémica… para bien: critica a Juanma Moreno por un tuit animalista

Arturo Perez-Reverte, que suele ser famoso por sus polémicas sobre lenguaje inclusivo y feminismo, esta semana dejó un mensaje a Juanma Moreno en Twitter que ha despertado más simpatías que rechazo.

El escritor y periodista interpeló al que probablemente será el próximo presidente de la Junta de Andalucía por una publicación en la que habla en defensa de los animales.

A este alarde animalista, Reverte, que protege con fervor en redes la causa, quiso responder con un toque crítico e irónico.

Juanma Moreno no respondió a Reverte y lo que podría haber sido un debate importante se quedó en paños menores.

