Arturo Perez-Reverte, que suele ser famoso por sus polémicas sobre lenguaje inclusivo y feminismo, esta semana dejó un mensaje a Juanma Moreno en Twitter que ha despertado más simpatías que rechazo.

El escritor y periodista interpeló al que probablemente será el próximo presidente de la Junta de Andalucía por una publicación en la que habla en defensa de los animales.

He salido a correr y me he encontrado en medio del campo a un perrito al que algún indeseable había amarrado a conciencia a una alambrada con púas. El animal estaba herido en una pata. Me supera y me parece despreciable la falta de humanidad y el daño gratuito de casos como este. pic.twitter.com/8sAKvXMfLE

— Juanma Moreno (@JuanMa_Moreno) 12 de enero de 2019