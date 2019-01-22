Joan Gaspart coge el metro por primera vez en su vida: “Tampoco es tan trágico”

Joan Gaspart, expresidente del Fútbol Club Barcelona y actual presidente de Turisme de Barcelona, ha podido comprobar de primera mano las calidades del que dicen que es el mejor metro del mundo: el Metro de Madrid.

Esto no sería noticiable si no fuera porque ha sido la primera vez, a sus 74 años, que ha cogido un metro. Así lo admitido en el programa 'Aqui Cuní' de la Cadena Ser, en donde también se ha explayado hablado sobre la huelga de taxistas.

El meu germà ha documentat el moment històric pic.twitter.com/e2vwk7HhNb — Ferran Piqué (@FerranPiqueF) 22 de enero de 2019

El empresario se tenía que desplazar desde el aeropuerto de Barajas hasta IFEMA, donde seguramente supervisaría los trabajos de preparación que se están realizando en el stand de la ciudad condal de cara a la próxima edición de Fitur (Feria Internacional del Turismo) que se celebrará del 23 al 27 de enero.

"Tampoco es tan trágico". Con esas cuatro palabras ha descrito Gaspart su novedosa experiencia de la que parece que ha salido indemne. Esperemos que las ocasiones en las que este catalán escoge el suburbano para desplazarse, que no es más que el transporte que miles y miles de personas utilizan en su día a día, no respondan a una progresión aritmética, pues es la única forma de que repita esta, no tan trágica, experiencia.