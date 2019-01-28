No, no es el primer señor.
Esperen al final del vídeo para asistir al piscinazo de este taxista después de que lo rozase un defensa de la nacional en el área chica de la Castellana.
Somos taxistas, no terroristas, #Policia @angelgarridog acaban de tirar a este Taxista mayor al suelo, solo quiere que se cumpla la ley, por favor apoyo de todos los colectivos, fuera partidos corruptos #MadridSePara Castellana Madrid #TaxiEnLucha @MayoralRafa pic.twitter.com/zd1BdL9Kj3
— Elite Taxi Bcn #1Vtc30Taxis (@Elite_TaxiBcn) 28 de enero de 2019
Como pueden imaginarse, la repetición de la jugada y el veredicto del VAR han provocado la hilaridad en las redes tras la supuesta entrada, cuyo escenario fue una protesta del sector de taxi en el paseo de la Castellana de Madrid.
— Tecnología del botijo (@TecnoBotijo) 28 de enero de 2019
Penalti !!
— ma_ (@ma620_) 28 de enero de 2019
Los antidisturbios han usado la telequinesis para inmovilizar taxistas esta mañana. #BastaDeBrutalidadPolicial pic.twitter.com/CY61Umk4qu
— Doña Merkel ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? (@GobernoAlem) 28 de enero de 2019
Penalty en la Castellana! El taxista de la chaqueta roja derribado dentro del área. pic.twitter.com/nlEzswsU3E
— El Claudillo (@El_Claudillo) 28 de enero de 2019
-Mira, por ahí viene tu ex, actúa normal. pic.twitter.com/FKvfyiXXGs
— Dios (@diostuitero) 28 de enero de 2019
— Tuan (@____tuan) 28 de enero de 2019
— El Sith Campeador (@ElSithCampeador) 28 de enero de 2019
