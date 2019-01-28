Diario Público
Diario Público

Taxi Twitter El piscinazo de un taxista tras el roce de un policía

Protesta de taxistas en Madrid.
Por

No, no es el primer señor.

Esperen al final del vídeo para asistir al piscinazo de este taxista después de que lo rozase un defensa de la nacional en el área chica de la Castellana.

Como pueden imaginarse, la repetición de la jugada y el veredicto del VAR han provocado la hilaridad en las redes tras la supuesta entrada, cuyo escenario fue una protesta del sector de taxi en el paseo de la Castellana de Madrid.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo