Nada como una buena cabezada para triunfar en las redes

Los designios de las redes sociales a veces son inescrutables y el éxito puede llegar de la forma más inesperada. Que se lo digan a Jesse DStreams, una persona que según nos enteramos a través de El Confidencial "se dedica a retransmitir su vida por internet: sus partidas de videojuegos, lo que hace en el ordenador, lo que come o, simplemente, cómo ve la televisión" y al que la fama le ha llegado de la noche a la mañana por algo que hacemos todos al menos una vez al día: quedarse dormido mientras hacía una emisión en directo.
Jesse DStreams es lo que se denomina un streamer. Hasta ahora era uno más entre los miles que a diario emiten su día a día en Twitch, plataforma donde puedes encontrar a personas especializadas en cualquier videojuego. Pero ahora, Su vídeo echando una cabezada —acompañado de un leve ronquido— ha logrado dos millones de reproducciones en dos días, no se sabe muy bien por qué. Antes de este hit, su canal en Twitch tenía 100 seguidores; dos días después ya acumula 2.000 seguidores. Nada como una buena cabezada para triunfar.
