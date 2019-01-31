La primera persona de España que aparece en el DNI con un palillo en la boca gracias a un “no hay huevos”

Por ahora es la única persona que ha conseguido salir en el DNI con un palillo en la boca. Panita, como se le conoce coloquialmente, lo ha logrado. Sergio Álvarez puede presumir de documento de identidad que, además de intransferible como todos los demás, el suyo tiene unas características muy particulares, por el momento es único y quién sabe si inigualable.
Este leonés se disponía a renovar su DNI cuando su tía le recordó quitarse el palillo, ya que Panita suele utilizarlo a menudo. Fueron su tío y su primo quiénes le retaron: "No hay huevos a salir en el DNI con el palillo en la boca".
Tal y como afirman en leonoticias, la fotografía del carné ha tenido una repercusión mucho mayor de la esperada: viralizada en las redes sociales, cientos de comentarios y más de 5.000 veces compartida. Panita lo resumen bien: "Es muy gorda la que lié, parece que ha triunfado la foto". Como mínimo, lo que ha ganado ha sido la cena que se apostó con su familia.
La normativa no establece nada en cuanto a los palillos, tan solo que se debe aparecer con la cara de frente y la cabeza descubierta, sin nada que pueda dificultar la identificación de la persona. ¿Sentará Panita un precedente? Él lo tiene claro cuando dice que seguirá reivindicando el artefacto que tanto utiliza: "Siempre llevo en la cartera tres o cuatro palillos porque nunca se sabe cuándo voy necesitar esta herramienta sencilla pero eficaz", remata el leonés.
