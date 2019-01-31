Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter El reto de la RAE que pone a prueba tus conocimientos con un divertido test

Por

En febrero de 2015 la Real Academia Española presentó Enclave RAE, una “plataforma de servicios lingüísticos” para poner a disposición de usuarios y profesionales recursos y herramientas para el correcto uso del idioma.

El pasado viernes, desde su cuenta de Twitter lanzaban un curioso reto que se ha hecho viral. La iniciativa ha llevado a Twitter el estilo de los clásicos librojuegos para lanzar un reto a los usuarios.

Mediante varios tuits, enlazados unos con otros, se cuestiona a los participantes sobre expresiones, palabras o signos de puntuación. Las respuestas correctas van llevando a nuevas preguntas hasta que finaliza el juego.

Para participar, este es el primer tuit:

El reto ha sido aplaudido en las redes y desde Enclave RAE ya han prometido que habrá más:

Más, en Tremending:

-La reflexión viral de un padre tras las quejas de un vecino por los llantos de su bebé

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo