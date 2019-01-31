Diario Público
Twitter & MasterChef Celebrity El hilo que se cachondea de las fotos intensitas de los cocineros rock stars

El hilo viral de las fotos y las miradas de los cocineros y chefs rock stars.
¿Qué miran tan fijamente estos señores? ¿Qué les lleva a concentrarse tanto? ¿Son pensadores contemporáneos, filósofos posmodernos o, simplemente, unos cocineros intensitos?

El caso es que @Xabibenputa ha recopilado varias fotos de chefs rock stars (o masterchefs celebrities) que miran sus elaboraciones y platos como si fuesen...

Bueno, casi mejor, pasen y lean:

Obviamente, el hilo ha provocado risas entre los tuiteros y algún meme que está para comérselo.

