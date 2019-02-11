Diario Público
Diario Público

Con Vox en Colón La prensa francesa lo flipa con Manuel Valls rodeado de fachas en Colón

Manuel Valls, candidato de Ciudadanos a la Alcaldía de Barcelona, en la manifestación de Colón en la que participó Vox y su líder, Santiago Abascal. / AFP
Por

Colón ultra lava más blanco, aunque los convocantes vistan de naranja o de azul.

En España, algunos periódicos proclaman la unidad del país en portada ante una manifestación del PP y Ciudadanos a la que se sumaron Vox y otras formaciones extraparlamentarias de extrema derecha.

En Francia, en cambio, lo flipan.

Ojo a los titulares de la prensa gala, a la que no se le ha escapado la presencia entre tanto facha de Manuel Valls, exministro de Interior, ex primer ministro francés y flamante candidato independiente a la Alcaldía de Barcelona.

Se presentará, eso sí, embutido en un buzo naranja, aunque un tanto desteñido por el potente y extremo detergente de Santiago Abascal, con quien evitó la foto a toda costa.

Los titulares, sin embargo, resultaron insalvables.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo