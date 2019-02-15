Diario Público
Twitter Así fue el abucheo a Casado y Feijóo este jueves en las calles de Vigo

Un grupo de manifestantes increparon y abuchearon este jueves en Vigo al presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, y al presidente de la Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. Los líderes del PP acudían a un acto político en la sede del Celta y los aficionados del club se manifestaron para protestar contra el presidente y máximo accionista del Celta, Carlos Mouriño, al que acusan de politizar el club.

Los concentrados gritaron frases como “PP fuera de la sede”, “fascistas” o “Puta España, puta Madrid”, según recogen medios gallegos.

El vídeo del momento del abucheo ha sido compartido en las redes:

