Diario Público
Diario Público

Recortes sanidad “Absolutamente vergonzoso”: un vídeo revela el insalubre estado del agua en el hospital de La Paz

Por

Desde la cuenta de Twitter de Urgencias y Emergencias de Madrid en lucha, que revela el estado de la sanidad pública en España y de las consecuencias de los recortes de los gobiernos conservadores.

Un vídeo difundido a través de esta cuenta muestra el color contaminado del agua en una sala de consultas en el hospital de La Paz.

Las reacciones, entre incrédulas e irónicas, no se hicieron esperar.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo