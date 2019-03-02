Diario Público
La prensa anuncia que la reina Letizia secundará la huelga del 8M: “¿Y quién asumirá sus servicios mínimos?”

El medio digital Voz Populi publicó este sábado que la reina Letizia 'secundará' la huelga feminista del próximo 8 de marzo. Esta interpretación se debe a que la agenda de la monarca no tiene ningún acto previsto en su agenda oficial.

Las redes sociales se han hecho eco de la noticia con bastante humor, ya que las palabras "monarquía" y "trabajar" podrían ser conceptos oxímoros. El pasado año, a estas alturas, también se empezó a barajar la posibilidad de que Letizia no trabajase en apoyo al parón laboral y a las posteriores marchas feministas que recorrieron el país.

¿Es un gesto feminista por parte de Letizia? ¿O bien un día sin actividad ha sido blanqueado como un gesto hacia el 8M? Twitter lo tiene bastante claro.

