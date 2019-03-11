Las lágrimas de un padre orgulloso cuando su hija le regala su camiseta del Osasuna para verla jugar en El Sadar

El Osasuna Femenino ha jugado este domingo el segundo partido de su historia en el estadio El Sadar que acabó con la victoria de las rojillas por 2 a 1 contra el Eibar frente a 10.250 espectadores. Un encuentro fundamental en la lucha en el playoff para ascender a la Primera División, pero al que le ha hecho sombra un acontecimiento que sucedió antes del partido.
La capitana del equipo, Mai Garde, quiso tener un gesto con su padre por su cumpleaños y le hizo un regalo que nada tiene que ver con lo material y del que se han hecho eco las redes sociales. La jugadora le regaló a su padre la camiseta de su equipo, el Osasuna, con su nombre a la espalda, para que fuera a El Sadar a verla jugar. De este modo ambos cumplían un sueño que desembocó en las lágrimas de emoción del padre.
"La cara de tu padre cuando le regalas la camiseta de su equipo del alma, pero por primera vez, con el nombre de su hija a la espalda para verla jugar en el sadar.. Porque los sueños se cumplen Aita! Zorionak, Feliz cumpleaños!", escribió Garde en su cuenta de Twitter.
La cara de tu padre cuando le regalas la camiseta de su equipo del alma, pero por primera vez, con el nombre de su hija a la espalda para verla jugar en el sadar..
Porque los sueños se cumplen Aita!
Zorionak, Feliz cumpleaños! pic.twitter.com/r2yGmI7M6s
— Mai Garde (@maigarde) 10 de marzo de 2019
Este vídeo, en el que se ve la emoción de su padre al ver la camiseta con el dorsal número 5 y el nombre de su hija, ya ha sobrepasado los 93.000 likes y los 24.000 retuits, uno de ellos de la cuenta del Osasuna, que lo ha compartido y que, además, le ha dedicado unas palabras a la capitana. "Nos alegramos mucho de que además de la inmensa felicidad de tener una hija como tú hoy hayas podido hacerle todavía un poco más feliz, Mai Garde".
