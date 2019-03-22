El postureo de los visitantes al Museo de Auschwitz que indigna a sus responsables

Fue Hannah Arendt quien acuñó la expresión de "la banalidad del mal" para referirse al Holocausto del pueblo judío cometido por los nazis durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial. Con esta expresión, la politóloga alemana explicó a la perfección que aquellos actos de extrema crueldad fueron cometidos por "personas normales" sin que hubiera ninguna patología o tara que justificara su comportamiento.

El Holocausto, una de las mayores tragedias que ha conocido la humanidad a lo largo de su historia, ha marcado a generaciones enteras. Pero su memoria y su recuerdo también corren el peligro de caer en la banalidad. El Museo de Auschwitz, el símbolo de todo aquel horror, se ha quejado en su cuenta de Twitter del postureo de no pocos visitantes al museo: se les puede ver haciendo equilibrio sobre las vías en las que llegaban los conocidos como "trenes de la muerte".

Las imágenes tienen un aire más festivo que otra cosa y eso molesta a los responsables del Museo de Auschwitz. "Cuando vienes a Auschwitz, recuerda que estás en un lugar en el que fueron asesinadas un millón de personas. Respeta su memoria. Hay lugares mejores para aprender cómo andar equilibrado sobre una viga que en el lugar en el que simboliza la deportación de cientos de miles de personas a la muerte", afirman los responsables del museo en Twitter.

When you come to @AuschwitzMuseum remember you are at the site where over 1 million people were killed. Respect their memory. There are better places to learn how to walk on a balance beam than the site which symbolizes deportation of hundreds of thousands to their deaths. pic.twitter.com/TxJk9FgxWl

