Hay veces que las bromas las carga el diablo y cuando la gracia provoca que tu perfil en Twitter quede bloqueado el cabreo puede ser mayúsculo. Eso es lo que le ha pasado a miles de usuarios de la red social que han seguido el consejo malicioso de un usuario.

Hace unos días el perfil @s_rxii aseguraba en tuit que la red social escondía un truco que se podía desbloquear con una acción muy sencilla. "Si cambiáis la fecha de vuestro nacimiento en el perfil al año 2007, Twitter desbloquea esa versión más colorida del feed que tanto estábamos esperando", escribía.

damn changing your birth year to 2007 makes your twitter feed all colourful we been missin out

Miles de usuarios se lanzaron a hacer la prueba para comprobar qué novedades se iba a encontrar en su feed cuando, para su sorpresa, sus cuentas quedaron bloqueadas. La razón es muy sencilla. Twitter no admite usuarios menores de 13 años, por lo que al captar que la fecha de nacimiento es el año 2007 o superior, automáticamente veta el acceso.

La bola de nieve se ha hecho tan grande que el absurdo tuit ha cosechado más de 20.000 retuits y casi 35.000 Me gustas. Es más, el propio equipo de soporte de Twitter ha tenido que pronunciarse al respecto ante el enorme número de quejas recibidas. "Nos han notificado una broma que busca que los usuarios cambien su cumpleaños de Twitter en su perfil a 2007 para desbloquear nuevos esquemas de color. Por favor, no lo hagas. Te quedarás bloqueado por tener menos de 13 años".

Tras lo que ha publicado un segundo tuit asegurando que "si eres una de esas personas que ha visto su cuenta bloqueada después de cambiar el cumpleaños de Twitter a 2007, sigue las instrucciones que te hemos enviado tras realizar el cambio".

If your account was locked after changing your Twitter birthday to 2007, please follow the instructions that were sent after the change was made to your account.

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) 26 de marzo de 2019